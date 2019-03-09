Portrait Society is excited to launch a new show, Linger On: Mark Ottens. Please join us at a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

The artist will do an informal walk through at 4 p.m. Beverages and light appetizers will be served.

This is Mark Ottens first solo show at Portrait Society Gallery. The exhibition will include early Chicago Imagist influenced work from his years at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago where he studied with Ted Hawkins, Ray Yoshida, Carl Wirsum, Jim Lutes, Rodney Carswell, Julia Fish, Phyllis Bramson, and Kerry James Marshall.

The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment.