Linocut (6-8pm)

Thursdays 9/19 & 9/26th

Join us in this 2-week class on learning how to print from the relief method using a linoleum block and carving tools. This class will go over carving and how to pull a single-color print! Supply fee will cover ink and linoleum.

Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $ 50.00 Supply fee $20.