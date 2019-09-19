Linocut
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Linocut (6-8pm)
Thursdays 9/19 & 9/26th
Join us in this 2-week class on learning how to print from the relief method using a linoleum block and carving tools. This class will go over carving and how to pull a single-color print! Supply fee will cover ink and linoleum.
Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $ 50.00 Supply fee $20.
