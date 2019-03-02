Liquid Stranger w/LSDREAM, Champagne Drip, G-REX & Lucii

In an ever-evolving universe, the art of maintaining complete and total fluidity is the most necessary key for survival. Renowned for his metamorphic capabilities and expertly crafted sonic adventures, Liquid Stranger has mastered his ability to slip in and out of genres all while honing his own personal style. Liquid Stranger has earned his reputation for exuding incommensurable talent and taking audiences on a soul-stirring aural journey of genre-bending beats on the dancefloor.

He has performed at some of the most innovative events and festivals around the globe including: Shambhala, Bella Terra, Escape from Wonderland, EDC Orlando, Summer Camp, Paradiso Festival, Beyond Wonderland, Inox Park, SXSW, Enchanted Forrest, Elements Festival, Infrasound Equinox, EDC Las Vegas, etc. Now see him live in Milwaukee with special guests LSDREAM, Champagne Drip, G-REX and Lucii.