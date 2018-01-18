Live from Good City Hall: Zach Pietrini Band

Join us in Good City Hall for Zach Pietrini Band's Tour Kick-Off Show! Doors open at 7pm.

Pietrini’s 5th release, Holding Onto Ghosts, has continued to solidify his reputation as an Americana force. Picked for Best Album So Far 2017 by both UTR Media and Milwaukee Record, the new album offers a loud yet vulnerable look into what haunts Pietrini. Lyrically, the focus is on lost love, desperate hopes, and the tension of caring for a family while trying to ‘make it’ as an artist.

Voted Best Band in Milwaukee 2017 by Milwaukee Magazine, and serving as direct support for Huey Lewis and the News, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Shook Twins and Miles Nelson & the Rusted Hearts, the band has proven it is here to stay. They will be hitting the road this January, and are excited to share their stories, sounds, and music.​