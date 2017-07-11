Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm)

×

Wisconsin-based guitarist/songwriter Willy Porter &singer/songwriter Carmen Nickerson perform at Live at The Lakefront at Milwaukee’s Discovery World Rotary Amphitheater, July 26,5:30 PM. The duo are excited to bring listeners music from their latest disc, Bonfireto Ash, produced by Grammy award winner Ben Wisch.

Porter and Nickerson are an exciting addition to the indie-duoscene. With their liquid harmonies and unassailable, playful performancechemistry, these two solo artists have joined their unique talents to createmusic that resonates long after the last chord fades.

Porter’sblistering guitar playing and rich songwriting provides the perfectarchitecture to support Nickerson’s lush vocals, complimenting and elevatingPorter’s songs to make them feel both fresh and timeless. The pair firstcollaborated on the 2013 EP Cheeseburgers and Gasoline and again onPorter’s 2015 record Human Kindness. In 2016 the duo performed as thefeatured musical guests on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion.

Bonfireto Ash marks the duo’s first full-length collaboration. This albumcharts experiences that bridge the intimate with the universal. From the headybloom of new love (“Old Red Barn”), to the urgency to save love from skiddingout of reach forever (“Loving On Her Mind”). Music critic for the MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel, Piet Levy, writes, "Ash burns brightest whenPorter and Nickerson share their voices and different perspectives of a lonelyrelationship on "Echo of Love.""

Porterand Nickerson perfect an engaging dialogue through these songs that carriesover into their captivating live shows.

Togetherthese highly accomplished artists take audiences on a singular musical ridefull of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live musichas to offer.

Website: willyporter.com