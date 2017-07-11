Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm)

Google Calendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00

Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 5:30pm

Info
Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Live at the Lakefront (Amphitheater): Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (5:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00