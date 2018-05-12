Kwaician Traylor w/Three Parts Fire, Old Wolves & David Rothe
Bremen Cafe 901 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Touring musician Kwaician Traylor stops at Milwaukee’s Bremen Cafe for a loop-pedal R&B acoustic/rock performance in support of his latest album release!
Supporting him is three-piece rock band Three Parts Fire with their debut performance showcasing songs from their new 3-song EP!
Opening the show will be solo performances from Milwaukee’s own Old Wolves and David Rothe!
