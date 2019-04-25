“Long Time Coming” Movie Screening

Mount Mary University 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222

Learn about the game that changed the world! On Thursday, April 25, Mount Mary will hold a screening and panel discussion of the documentary “Long Time Coming,” which touches upon themes of race and equality.

The documentary tells the story of the baseball game between two teams of 12-year-old boys in 1955 that was called “an act of cultural defiance that would change the course of history.” A panel discussion with local sports and community leaders will follow.

Mount Mary University 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
414-930-3552
Film
414-930-3552
