Lord Huron
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Unburdened by contractual obligations and working at their studio and informal clubhouse Whispering Pines in Los Angeles, Lord Huron found the freedom and comfort to pursue their vision without compromise. The result is Vide Noir: a sonically bold, bravely-executed saga that pushes the band’s sound in ambitious new directions.
