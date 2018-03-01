Lorde w/Run the Jewels and Tove Styrke

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde was only 16 years old when she recorded her Grammy-nominated debut album Pure Heroine, but that didn’t stop its hip-hop-inspired lead single “Royals” from becoming an international hit and making Lorde the youngest act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Tiffany in 1987. In case there was any doubt, Lorde proved she wasn’t a one-hit wonder on her sophomore album Melodrama, an even more critically acclaimed, pop-centric album that featured some of her strongest, more pointed songs yet and cemented her as one of the most important artists of her generation. For this tour, she’s joined by the rap duo Run the Jewels (RTJ), who have now released three albums of feral, hard-knuckled hip-hop, each of which has been ravenously devoured by their cult following. Their songs should sound especially massive clashing against the walls of the soon-to-be-demolished Bradley Center.