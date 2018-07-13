Los Lobos w/Anders Osbourne

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The powerhouse mix of rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music, Los Lobos, returns to Turner Hall Ballroom.

“We’re a Mexican American band, and no word describes America like immigrant. Most of us are children of immigrants, so it’s perhaps natural that the songs we create celebrate America in this way.” — Los Lobos

