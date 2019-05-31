Jazz-prog-groove band Lovanova is proud to announce the CD release of their 4th album titled Apachalypse. The CD release show is scheduled Friday, May 31 at the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom. They will perform new tracks at this show, plus some old favorites. Joining them is the incredible reggae fusion band TheyGuanUs.

With Apachalypse, Lovanova steps beyond their Hammond organ focus and moves towards analog/digital synthesis with songs that invoke ‘70s grooves circuit-bent into the 21st century. Placed firmly upon the powerhouse drumming of Dave Schoepke, the virtuoso guitar of Sean Williamson, plus textural bass of Joey Carini, they provide counterpoint, divergence and conflict with Paul Kneevers’ synthesized madness.

The first album single and video,"Da Crusher,” pays homage with incessant, driving rhythmic grooves and slinky melodies to the famous wrestler Reggie Lisowski, who was Kneevers’ next door neighbor in South Milwaukee in the 1960s.

Having released three albums in a short time, Lovanova members faced other opportunities in all of their personal and professional lives which took some time away from playing together much. Time can be a great window as it creates new perspectives that alter the relationships that exist in a band. With this album, Lovanova continues to break new ground in their mode of Groovy Jazz Prog Noise.

Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite, and so is reserved parking! Come enjoy Lovanova's multi-media bombardment at this special show in one of Milwaukees new premier music venues.

LOVANOVA CD release show with THEYGUANUS

Friday, May 31, 8pm.

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 W. Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI

$5, 21+