Love Letter to Milwaukee: Tarik Moody Celebrating 10 Years in Milwaukee

Event time: 10pm

Love Letter to Milwaukee

A celebration of Tarik aka the Architect’s 10th year in the Cream City

Featuring:

Unlooped vs Dilla Reunion

“First show in almost 5 years”

Def Harmonic

Siren

Honey x SistaStrings x Klassik

DJ Madhatter vs Kings

Company Brewing | Feb. 17 | 10pm | $12

Price: $12