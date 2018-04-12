Love of the Ancients

April through June 2018

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 12th, 2018 | 5 - 7 pm

Geri Schrab The focus of her artwork is the study of petroglyphs and pictographs, images pecked, carved and painted on rock surfaces by the ancient indigenous people of North America. These original "rock art" images may not have been considered art at the time, but recordings of the stories, journeys, hunts and visions; in essence, the history of the original people. As those of us not indigenous have adopted this land, it is important to listen to this history and learn.

Geri’s creative process is to personally visit these ancient sacred sites, photograph or sketch on site; from these research materials she creates paintings in studio. Her paintings go directly from heart to brush to paper, with the rock art and nature as guides. It is her intention through this work to share her love of the ancients, the beauty of nature and this gentle healing energy with others. Geri will also be signing copies of her book Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest, co-authored with archaeologist Robert Boszhardt and published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Monday - Thursday

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday

Noon - 5 p.m.