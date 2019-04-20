Luke Cerny album release w/Craig Baumann & the Story, and Ethan Keller

Luke Cerny Album Release

Craig Baumann & the Story

Ethan Keller

Join us on April 20th to kick off Luke Cerny’s debut album with a release party featuring Craig Baumann & The Story and Ethan Keller!

$10 in advance – available online at http://bit.ly/luke-cerny-ep

$12 at the door

9 – 9:50: Ethan Keller

10 – 11:15: Luke Cerny Album Release

11:30 – 1: Craig Baumann & The Story