Luke Cerny album release w/Craig Baumann & the Story, and Ethan Keller
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Luke Cerny Album Release
Craig Baumann & the Story
Ethan Keller
Join us on April 20th to kick off Luke Cerny’s debut album with a release party featuring Craig Baumann & The Story and Ethan Keller!
$10 in advance – available online at http://bit.ly/luke-cerny-ep
$12 at the door
9 – 9:50: Ethan Keller
10 – 11:15: Luke Cerny Album Release
11:30 – 1: Craig Baumann & The Story
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
