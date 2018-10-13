The Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Milwaukee Free to Breathe Walk will take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018. The event will include two courses: a 5K run/walk and 1 mile walk along the Lake Michigan shore of Veteran’s Park.

Hundreds of lung cancer patients, survivors and advocates from the Milwaukee community will gather to raise awareness and funding for lung cancer research. Proceeds from the events benefit the Lung Cancer Research Foundation and its mission to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of lung cancer.

WHERE:

Veteran’s Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53202

WHEN: Saturday, October 13, 2018

TIME:

8:00am Event Day Registration and Check In begins

9am Opening Remarks

9:15 am Walk begins

10:30 am Closing Remarks

COST: There is no registration fee for the event. All participants who raise $100 will earn an official event t-shirt.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For event-related inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Smedley, Regional Event Manager, ssmedley@lcrf.org or 608.828.8849

WEBSITE: To register, visit www.freetobreathe.org/milwaukee