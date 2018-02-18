Lupinare w/Size 5's, Pop Con & ZÖR
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
SUNDAY FUNDAY & Third of a 3 show weekend. featuring Lupinare,
This is Lupinare's public debut and each show will feature a new CD single that will be free with admission. 21+ w/ $5 cover charge. This weekend is also a celebration of the 1 year Wedding Anniversary of Lupinare Lead Singer Paul Kneevers & Kat Kneevers.
*FEATURED CD SINGLE - Nothing You Say b/w Hipster Porn
- Friday - Idiot Box b/w Bunny Killer
- Saturday - Limbo and Food, Shelter, b/w Loathing
Lupinare:
https://lupinare.bandcamp.com/
Size 5's
https://bandcamp.com/size53207
Population Control
https://populationcontrolfreak.bandcamp.com/
ZÖR
https://zorcore.bandcamp.com/