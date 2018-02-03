MØ x Cashmere Cat: The MEØW Tour - Milwaukee w/Darius

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Hailing from Funen, Denmark, MØ is Karen Marie Ørsted. Her new EP, When I Was Young, was surprise released last week to great acclaim from the likes of V, Harper’s Bazaar, Entertainment Weekly, CR Fashion Book and more. 

Cashmere Cat is Norwegian producer Magnus August Høiberg. Since emerging in 2012, Cashmere Cat has become one of the most acclaimed producers in the world; SPIN calls him “a pop mega-force” while Stereogum praises his “sort of askew, brightly colored crystalline Cartoon Network bangers.” His debut album 9 was released earlier this year to massive critical acclaim.

Don’t miss the dance party at Turner Hall when they make a stop on the MEØW Tour!

