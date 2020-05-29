Violent, intense, and terrifying.

This is grand opera at its best, with powerhouse roles and a big chorus.

Verdi takes Shakespeare to an operatic level with one of the most complex relationships ever to haunt the stage. Consumed by the promise of political power, and propelled by his ambitious wife, Macbeth gets caught in a murderous web to claim the Scottish throne. But instead of great power, blind ambition leads only to madness and destruction.

Purchase tickets online, or order by phone 1-800-32-OPERA, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. Main Stage performances take place at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are also available for purchase by phone (414) 273- 7206 and in person at the Marcus Center.

Performances for Macbeth will be on May 29th, 2019 at 7:30pm and May 31st, 2019, at 2:30pm.