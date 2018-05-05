Mad Hatter Shows presents: Erik Stolhanske

Writer, producer and member of the comedy group Broken Lizard, probably best known for his role as “Rabbit” in the hit comedy Super Troopers.

Erik graduated from Colgate in 1991. He and fellow college friends Jay, Kevin, Paul, and Steve shared an interest in sketch comedy, and formed the comedy group “Charred Goosebeak.” After graduating, they moved their group to New York City and changed its name to “Broken Lizard.” Stolhanske has written, produced and starred in all of Broken Lizards’ films – including Puddle Cruiser, Super Troopers,Club Dread, Beerfest, and their latest release The Slammin’ Salmon – a comedy about one night in a restaurant owned and deplorably operated by former Heavy Weight Champion, Cleon Salmon (played by the Academy Award Nominated actor Michael Clarke Duncan), and staffed by Broken Lizard.