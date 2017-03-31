Event time: 8pm

Premier Gentlemen Presents

Magic Men Live!

Thursday, April 27

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Magic Men Live invites ladies to let loose in an empowering, fun-filled enviroment and embark on an unforgettable night out with sexy productions of thrilling choreographic displays and themed acts set to the hottest music and original compositions. This re-imagined approach to ladies night entertainment provides audiences with an intensely exciting and innnovative cabaret-style show, filled with comedic skits and theatrics, sexy dance moves, audience participation and, of course, more than a little skin! In addition to the libidinous fare, the experience is enhanced with interactive visual aesthetics, state of the art lighting, contemporary sound design and interactive segments. The show is performed and produced by Premier Gentlemen.