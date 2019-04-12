Main Street Song and Dance: On the Corner of Main Street and Broadway

Our annual spring production will be our 11th in Vogel Hall as well as our 11th year as an organization. Main Street currently has 24 of the most accomplished young adult performers from SE WI. They will keep you singing and dancing in your seat as they perform some of the best songs from Broadway shows!

You will enjoy energetic as well as highly skilled performances from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, West Side Story, Hairspray, The Greatest Showman, and more. It's 2 hours of non-stop singing and dancing in a revue style show.

Ticket Pricing in Advance:

Adult: $20

Student and Senior: $15

Day of Show Pricing:

Adult: $25

Student and Senior: $20

7:30pm April 12

1:30 & 7:30pm April 13

1:30pm April 14