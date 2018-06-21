Make Music Day Summer Solstice Concerts & Bay View Potluck Picnic: David HB Drake (4pm), Wilderland (4:30pm), Four Winds Clarinet Quartet (6pm), Dangerous Folk (7pm)

The Bay View Potluck Picnic and Make Music Day Summer Solstice Concerts will be celebrated at the Beulah Brinton House, 2590 S. Superior Street in Bay View WI on Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 4:00–8:30 pm.

Enjoy a free evening of acoustic music, bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair, and hang out with your neighbors at the lovely new Gazebo at the Bay View Historical Society’s Beulah Brinton House on this longest day of the year.

Performances include:

4–4:30pm - David HB Drake ~ Wisconsin Folk Singer

4:30–6pm - Wilderland ~ Americana/Roots/Folk group playing original and cover songs

6–7:00pm - Four Winds Clarinet Quartet ~ Summer favorite clarinet repertoire

7–8:30pm - Dangerous Folk ~ Classic Folk Music of the 1950s and 1960s

Information at: http://www.organicarts.info/Main/BeulahBrintonHouseConcerts / beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com / 414–702–6053

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/236633353560117/

This event is part of the city-wide Make Music Day-Milwaukee.

Info at: http://www.makemusicday.org/milwaukee/

Meagan Stettnisch, Events Coordinator

Brass Bell Music Store

210 West Silver Spring Drive Milwaukee, WI 53217

milwaukee@makemusicday.org / 414.963.1000