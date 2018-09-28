Maker Faire Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
We call it the Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth! Maker Faire Milwaukee is a family-friendly, free admission festival showcasing 250+ makers - engineers, artists, tech enthusiasts, crafters, and do-it-yourselfers of all ages - who want to share their interests and work with each other and with the community. There is something different around every corner - exhibits, performances, talks, workshops and much more.
