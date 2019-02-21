Making/Unmaking (World Premiere)

Jan Serr and John Shannon’s new Guardian Fine Art Services Warehouse (1635 W. St. Paul Ave.) is the site for Debra Loewen’s next site-specific dance installation. “The white walls and massive pillars will frame an exhibition of danced portraits, living sculptures and site-situated landscapes of movement and sound,” Loewen says. Taking inspiration from the neighborhood’s industrial past, “the dancers will layer and weave tasks of making and unmaking with each other and the audience.” (John Schneider)