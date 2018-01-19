MAM After Dark
Well timed for the coldest month of the year, the latest installment of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s MAM After Dark series celebrates all things Latin, with a night of salsa dancing and music from the brassy Chicago ensemble ¡ESSO! (El Sonido Sonic Octopus), as well as the DJ collective Future Rootz, who specialize in world-minded electronic music and Latin house. There will also be tapas-style dining, team trivia, an art scavenger hunt and a display of new works by Spanish artist/designer Jaime Hayon.
