Hartford Players Present Mama Mia! at the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford WI.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Performances: July 12 - 7:30PM, July 13 - 7:30PM, July 14 - 2:00PM, July 18 - 7:30PM, July 19 - 7:30PM, July 20 - 7:30PM

Tickets: Adults - $17, Seniors - $16, Youth - $10