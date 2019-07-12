Mama Mia!
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Hartford Players Present Mama Mia! at the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford WI.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!
Performances: July 12 - 7:30PM, July 13 - 7:30PM, July 14 - 2:00PM, July 18 - 7:30PM, July 19 - 7:30PM, July 20 - 7:30PM
Tickets: Adults - $17, Seniors - $16, Youth - $10