Mama Tried Bike Night

Thursday, February 22 (5 p.m. – 9 p.m.), get inspired by the bike builders of the Midwest’s preeminent motorcycle show, Mama Tried! Reconnect with friends and fellow riders as you enjoy live music by Wild the Coyote & The Badd Wolf featuring Mikey Fast Life, coming to MOTOR® all the way from Los Angeles. Your favorite Flat Out Friday racers and their bikes will be on hand, along with chainsaw ice carving, gun powder art, tintype photography, vintage mini bikes and more to kickstart the Mama Tried weekend. As always, in addition to the MOTOR food and drink specials you know and love, it just wouldn’t be Bike Night without raffles for one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson merchandise.