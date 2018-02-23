On February 23rd and February 24th, Milwaukee will host their annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, an indoor invitation that connects motorcycles and builders to fans and riders. In order to help celebrate, The Iron Horse Hotel has planned an extensive motorcycle-filled weekend.

Starting on Friday February 23rd, guests and locals alike can experience live music from The Rumski’s while enjoying corn dog and beer bucket specials.

On Saturday night, the hotel will be offering a grooming and tattoo artist station from 7-11 PM while Katie Mack and The Moan and a burlesque performer take the stage.

On Sunday, guests are invited to join the Biker Brunch feast which will feature biker-influenced cocktails (i.e. bacon bloody, beer-mosas, red bull cocktails), Pot Roast, Biker Nachos, Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce, Bacon Baskets and a Build your own Bloody Bar. Additional tattoo artists will be doing men’s detail grooming and tattoos from 10 - 2 PM.