Man Random w/Telethon & Mechanical Life Vein
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 9pm
Details: Free art showing starts at 5pm featuring Mälvy Clark Westbrook (SF/fantasy art), Dillon Hallen (Fizz Comics) and Amelia Muraszewski (mixed media)
9pm - $5 BVGN afterparty - Man Random (fuzzy Weezer-style rockers), Telethon (catchy powerpop) and Mechanical Life Vein (jazzy video game music covers synced to live gameplay!)
Tickets: $5
Info
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance