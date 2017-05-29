Man Random w/Telethon & Mechanical Life Vein

Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 9pm

Details: Free art showing starts at 5pm featuring Mälvy Clark Westbrook (SF/fantasy art), Dillon Hallen (Fizz Comics) and Amelia Muraszewski (mixed media)

9pm - $5 BVGN afterparty - Man Random (fuzzy Weezer-style rockers), Telethon (catchy powerpop) and Mechanical Life Vein (jazzy video game music covers synced to live gameplay!)

Tickets: $5

 

Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
