Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly

Google Calendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8:30pm

Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson,

Anders Osborne

an evening with Southern Soul Assembly

Saturday, March 25

Doors 7PM / Show 8:30PM

The Pabst Theater

Four talented singer/songwriters take the Pabst stage for an amazing night of songs and stories. With each artist uniquely inspired by their deep Southern roots, The Southern Soul Assembly Tour promises a passionate, authentic, and deeply soulful homage to the rich Southern musical spirit in the beautiful and intimate Pabst Theater.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Marc Broussard, JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne: An evening with Southern Soul Assembly - 2017-03-25 00:00:00