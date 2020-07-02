March for Thee Three: Arrest Serial Killer Cop Joseph Mensah!
Mayfair Mall 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
We need justice for Thee Three (Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Antonio Gonzales), all who were murdered by serial killer cop Joseph Mensah.
Meet at 3:30pm for a sign making in the Mayfair Mall parking lot. We will be marching around 4:30.
Please feel free to bring cardboard and sign making materials (markers, paint, etc.) Reach out to us if you're looking to volunteer or donate water/food for the march. If you have any questions feel free to message us.
We will be adding cosponsors and co-hosts in the coming days.
