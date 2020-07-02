March for Thee Three: Arrest Serial Killer Cop Joseph Mensah!

We need justice for Thee Three (Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Antonio Gonzales), all who were murdered by serial killer cop Joseph Mensah.

Meet at 3:30pm for a sign making in the Mayfair Mall parking lot. We will be marching around 4:30.

Please feel free to bring cardboard and sign making materials (markers, paint, etc.) Reach out to us if you're looking to volunteer or donate water/food for the march. If you have any questions feel free to message us.

We will be adding cosponsors and co-hosts in the coming days.