March with PRIDE for #BLACKLIVESMATTER

Are you a part of the LGBTQA+ community or an ally/supporter here in Milwaukee or the surrounding areas and want to show your SUPPORT for the #BlackLivesMatter movement? ..... do you want to show YOUR SUPPORT for a community so effected by systematic racism and oppression??.... have you wanted to STAND UP for what’s right as a unified community ???

IF the answer is YES, join myself and MANY OTHERS are we STAND UP and WALK for what’s right ... which are BLACK LIVES .... there’s many ways to celebrate pride BUT this would not only show how you support but also how YOUR PRIDE guides u to things unlimited !!!!

THIS SUNDAY, June 7th, at HENRY MEIR Festival grounds (main gate that is used for general admission for PRIDEFESTMKE ) at 1pm .... we will walk for PROGRESS OF OUR BLACK QUEER, TRANS, and gender non-conforming LIVES... because THEY MATTER!!!

Come dressed in your rainbow gear or something FABULOUS like we are ..signs of hope love and support, bring your kids or WHOEVER ... and let’s unify like NO OTHER in this peaceful protest demonstration !!!