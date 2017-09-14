Marco Sartor Classical Guitar Concert

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7:30pm

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Marco Sartor is a top prize winner in numerous international competitions, and has performed solo and chamber music recitals in three continents to critical and public acclaim. He has appeared with orchestras such as the Allentown Symphony, Virginia Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Ann Arbor Symphony, and SODRE in Uruguay.

His debut solo recording for Fleur de Son Classics, “Red,” has received rave reviews and been broadcast on national radio. Marco is also featured on Marc Regnier’s GRAMMY-Nominated album “Radamés Gnattali: Solo & Chamber Works for Guitar” on Dorian Sono Luminus, and the recently released “Tempo do Brasil” on Reference Recordings.

Price: General – $11; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $9; Students – $9; Majors – Free

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
