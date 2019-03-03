Mardis Gras Cookie Workshop

local award winning pastry chef and wedding cake designer Brian Sobczak guides you on fundamental cookie decorating.

Guests will learns new piping and flooding skills that can be used on a variety of applications. Take home 18 beautifully crafted Mardis Gras cookies and new skills for your home baking.

Brian's decorating events have been hugely successful loved by our guests. Please call 414.214.3624 to reserve your spot.