“Emotions and Math” is not simply the name of Margaret Glaspy’s critically-acclaimed debut album; that expression drills right to the heart of the New York singer-songwriter’s proper introduction. It’s truly a mission statement – both artistic and personal. As introductions go, these 12 songs waste no time in cutting close to the bone. This is a young artist with something to say, one who has found her voice, as both singer and songwriter. Don’t miss her intimate show this spring at The Back Room @ Colectivo.