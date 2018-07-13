Margarita Fest - July 2018

× Expand Margarita Festival 2018

SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale Mon, June 18 at 11 a.m. | Follow updates on Facebook

It’s Margarita Madness! Shepherd Express is hosting TWO Margarita Festivals this summer. We will kick off the festivities on Friday, July 13 from 5pm-9pm at the Yard at The Iron Horse Hotel.

Sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers, vote on your favorite Casamigos Tequila Marg, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the night. Competition will be stiff! Stay tuned for a list of restaurant competitors.

VIP tickets (5-9 p.m.): $50

GA tickets (6-9 p.m.): $30

Tickets include entry to the event and margarita samples from your favorite bars and restaurants, with awesome live entertainment (to be announced)! Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase. VIP tickets include an extra hour of tasting as well as a muffin tin to hold the numerous tasty margs you will be sampling.

This is a 21+ event.

Interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor? Email Rachel@shepex.com.