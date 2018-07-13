Margarita Fest - July 2018
The Yard at the Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Margarita Festival 2018
SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale Mon, June 18 at 11 a.m. | Follow updates on Facebook
It’s Margarita Madness! Shepherd Express is hosting TWO Margarita Festivals this summer. We will kick off the festivities on Friday, July 13 from 5pm-9pm at the Yard at The Iron Horse Hotel.
Sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers, vote on your favorite Casamigos Tequila Marg, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the night. Competition will be stiff! Stay tuned for a list of restaurant competitors.
- VIP tickets (5-9 p.m.): $50
- GA tickets (6-9 p.m.): $30
Tickets include entry to the event and margarita samples from your favorite bars and restaurants, with awesome live entertainment (to be announced)! Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase. VIP tickets include an extra hour of tasting as well as a muffin tin to hold the numerous tasty margs you will be sampling.
This is a 21+ event.
Interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor? Email Rachel@shepex.com.