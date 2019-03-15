Mariah Carey w/DJ Suss One

How is it Mariah Carey has never played a show in Milwaukee until now? The legendary diva, one of the best-selling artists of all time, has bypassed Cream City on her previous tours, but her debut at the Miller High Life Theatre is well-timed. She’s touring behind her strongest album in a decade, 2018’s Caution, a slick set of a hip-hop-inspired R&B and pop that showcases her flawless voice. Carey’s 18th record to debut in Billboard’s Top 10, the record features some inspired guest spots from Ty Dolla Sign and rappers Gunna and Slick Rick.