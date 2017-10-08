Market Of The Macabre w/Tigernite & Auf Ki (11am-5pm)

Come visit us for the last installment of the Season! Saving the best for last - the Halloween Edition and October Sunday Matinee of 'Market Of The Macabre'...with Special Musical Guests: Auf Ki and Tigernite!!!

#HELPKEEPMILWAUKEEWEIRD

Live Music on hand to blow your brains! 13 Vendors providing the strange and unusual on the outdoor patio! Epiphanies to be had! Sunday Funday excitements to celebrate the fall Holiday we all love and adore! Just East of Electric Avenue! COSTUMES HEAVILY ENCOURAGED! Free Admission! Invite your weirdo friends and come with your best Costume threads! When Beetleguise asked where a guy could get a little action around here, we responded with 'Market of the Macabre'!

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference 2017

Tickets to be sold here! More special announcements to be annunciated! Bugs-n-Hisses xoxo

