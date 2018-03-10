Martelle Jossart Trio

Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

The Martelle Jossart Trio will be performing LIVE at 8PM on Saturday, February 10 and again on Saturday, March 10.

Martelle Jossart-vocalist, Theo Merriweather-Keyboard, Dwayne Williams-Bass

Jazz, Brazilian Jazz, and Pop.

All ages welcome, $5

Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
2622682767
