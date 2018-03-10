Martelle Jossart Trio
Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
The Martelle Jossart Trio will be performing LIVE at 8PM on Saturday, February 10 and again on Saturday, March 10.
Martelle Jossart-vocalist, Theo Merriweather-Keyboard, Dwayne Williams-Bass
Jazz, Brazilian Jazz, and Pop.
All ages welcome, $5
Info
Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance