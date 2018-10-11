Furlan Auditorium Production: Mary Poppins

Oct. 11-Nov.4

Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Mary takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Everyone's favorite practically-perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure.

Adults – $26.00

Seniors – $24.00

Child – $13.00 (12 and under)

Groups of 10 or more – $20

Value Nights (October 11 & 17) – $13.00

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (October 27) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.