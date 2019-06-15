Mary Rodgers w/Bailey Dee
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom 1037 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Milwaukee’s loss was Nashville’s gain. WAMI award-winning saxophonist Mary Rodgers played with ska band The Invaders, greasy roots-rockers the Uptown Savages, Midwest Death Rattle and Dead Man’s Carnival before moving to Music City. She returns for the release of her debut album To the Ghost of Mary Rodgers...
