Mary Rodgers w/Bailey Dee

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom 1037 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Milwaukee’s loss was Nashville’s gain. WAMI award-winning saxophonist Mary Rodgers played with ska band The Invaders, greasy roots-rockers the Uptown Savages, Midwest Death Rattle and Dead Man’s Carnival before moving to Music City. She returns for the release of her debut album To the Ghost of Mary Rodgers...

Info

Live Music/Performance
