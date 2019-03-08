Mas de Mil-Walk-Aqui

Exhibit by Freddy Hernandez

March 8 - June 7

Opening Reception: Friday, March 29 at 5:00 p.m.

Freddy Hernandez combines his passion for landscape photography with his love of Milwaukee's unique energy to emphasize the growing presence of the city's Latino population and the places they occupy in the city.

The title Mas de Mil-Walk-Aqui is a Spanglish play-on-words of the city’s name which translates to "more than thousands walk here" as an observation of the Hispanic community's contribution to Milwaukee, making the city a more diverse and beautiful place. This beauty is celebrated through imagery in this captivating photographic exhibition.

Freddy Hernandez’s is a Milwaukee based artist and photographer, who is showcasing his locally produced work in his first professional exhibition.