Mason Street Grill: "Sip Series"

Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Last Thursday of Every Month | 6-8 PM

Introducing Mason Street Grill: 'Sip Series'

Mark your calendars for the last Thursday of every month!

6 - 8 PM | $39/person OR 2 for $60

Join us each month for an evening not to be missed. We'll be featuring a variety of cocktails, wine, and spirits with perfectly paired apps to accompany our featured libations.

Contact cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com to reserve your spots!

Info
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Misc. Events
