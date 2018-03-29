Mason Street Grill: "Sip Series"
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Last Thursday of Every Month | 6-8 PM
Introducing Mason Street Grill: 'Sip Series'
Mark your calendars for the last Thursday of every month!
6 - 8 PM | $39/person OR 2 for $60
Join us each month for an evening not to be missed. We'll be featuring a variety of cocktails, wine, and spirits with perfectly paired apps to accompany our featured libations.
Contact cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com to reserve your spots!
Info
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Misc. Events