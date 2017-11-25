Master P and Juvenile w/Bun B., 8Ball & MJG and Mia X

This days the self-starter mentality is so baked into rap’s ethos that many rappers take independence for granted, but in the ’90s there was almost no way for rappers to get their music heard on a wide scale without relying on a major label. Master P bucked those trends, starting his own label, No Limit Records, which went on to become the most influential outlets for Southern rap ever, paving the way countless independent labels and independent artists that followed in his wake. For his “Kings and Queen of the South” tour, the pioneer will be joined by a pair of his fellow No Limit veterans—Juvenile and Mia X (the “Queen” of the tour and one of the label’s most underrated talents)—as well as UGK’s Bun B and Bun B and the Memphis duo 8Ball & MJG.