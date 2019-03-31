Mathilukal

(The Walls)

Sunday, March 31, 4–6 p.m.

A film by Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Presented by the Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres

Dissent roils and love blooms in this acclaimed film from Indian director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Based on a story by Indian independence activist Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, The Walls has won film awards worldwide, including:

International Federation of Film Critics Prize, 47 th Venice Film Festival (1990)

Venice Film Festival (1990) National Film Award for Best Actor (1989)

Kerala State Film Award for Best Story (1989)

Presented on 35mm film, this restored edition is being presented for free and to the public by the Adoor Gopalakrishnan Film Archive and Research Fund, established and sustained by the Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts.

The Walls is two hours in length, and is presented in Malayalam with English subtitles.

UWM Union Cinema

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

4–6 p.m. Sunday, March 31

Admission is free thanks to donors and

friends of the Adoor Gopalakrishnan Film Archive & Research Fund.