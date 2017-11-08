Matt Bellassai is a touring comedian, Internet personality, noted life critic, and now… esteemed author. Celebrate the release of EVERYTHING IS AWFUL: AND OTHER OBSERVATIONS with a one-of-a-kind live comedy show full of anger, judgement, and fully-clothed full-frontal nudity as Matt whines about life, liberty and the pursuit of unhappiness. Every ticket comes with a signed book and an evening of irreversible, potentially-scarring memories.