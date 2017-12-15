Milwaukee’s Underground Collaborative wraps up a year of big comedy shows with one last act: a one-night, one-off performance from stand-up Matt Braunger. Since cutting his teeth as a cast member of “MadTV” during its final season and appearing on Conan O’Brien’s “Tonight Show” in various roles, Braunger has appeared on Comedy Central and Netflix specials and landed guest spots in TV shows like “Agent Carter,” “Disjointed” and “Bojack Horseman.” Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door.