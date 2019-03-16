Max Frost w/Mikey Mike & UPSAHL
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A musical prodigy turned one-man band, Max Frost is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has poured his diverse influences into an eclectic, satisfying approach to pop music. You may have seen him on tour with Twenty One Pilots and Awolnation – now see his energetic live performance at Turner Hall Ballroom
