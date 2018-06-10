Max & the Invaders (2pm)
Max & the Invaders make their 2018 debut performance this Sunday, June 10th at "Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall"
for a "Sunday Fun Day" Matinee performance at 2pm!
This is an all ages event for those who attend with their parents! 16 and under are also FREE with a paid parent!
$3 off the cover if you are wearing Invaders apparel! The outside patio will also be open for your enjoyment along with the bar for adult beverages! Bring your dancing shoes!
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
