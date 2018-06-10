Max & the Invaders (2pm)

Max & the Invaders make their 2018 debut performance this Sunday, June 10th at "Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall"

for a "Sunday Fun Day" Matinee performance at 2pm!

This is an all ages event for those who attend with their parents! 16 and under are also FREE with a paid parent!

$3 off the cover if you are wearing Invaders apparel! The outside patio will also be open for your enjoyment along with the bar for adult beverages! Bring your dancing shoes!