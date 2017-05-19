Maxwell w/Ledisi

Event time: 8pm

Maxwell

Summers’ Tour ‘17

with special guest Ledisi

Saturday, June 17

7pm Doors // 8pm Show

The Riverside Theater

Maxwell has had a busy past 12 months. He released his much-anticipated ‘blackSUMMERS’night,’ the second installment of his musical trilogy encompassing his 20+ year career. The album garnered praise from Rolling Stone, SPIN, Complex, NPR and more, and the album earned him his third-Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

This Summer, Maxwell will embark on a headlining tour - including Milwaukee and the Riverside Theater.